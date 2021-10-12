The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual report on stolen vehicles in the United States, and the news isn't good. Overall thefts are up double digits, 11 percent to be exact. And the preferred target for car boosters isn't a 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500. Thieves in America love pickup trucks, and they love the F-150 / Super Duty rigs most of all.

For the second year in a row, America's best-selling vehicle is also America's most stolen vehicle. 44,014 Ford F-Series trucks were nabbed in 2020, an increase of 13 percent compared to 2019. 2006 was the most common model year stolen, but Ford is joined at the top by its crosstown rival, the Chevrolet Silverado. Claiming second with 40,968 thefts, it jumped a whopping 25.7 percent from 2019. To make it a Detroit sweep, Ram and GMC full-size pickups also made the top ten.

The rest of the list is dominated by Japanese sedans of various sizes, notably the Honda Civic and Accord, the Toyota Camry and Corolla, and the Nissan Altima. Curiously, despite the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, the only such vehicle in the top ten was the Honda CR-V. Here's a complete breakdown of the ten most stolen vehicles, including rankings, total thefts, and comparisons to 2019.

Vehicle 2020 Thefts Most Common Model Year Percent Increase From 2019 Ford F-Series 44,014 2006 13.0% Chevrolet Silverado 40,968 2004 25.7% Honda Civic 34,144 2000 2.8% Honda Accord 30,814 1997 0.2% Toyota Camry 16,915 2019 8.0% Nissan Altima 14,668 2020 9.8% GMC Sierra 13,016 2005 16.6% Toyota Corolla 12,515 2020 3.1% Honda CR-V 12,309 2000 21.9% Dodge / Ram Full Size Truck 11,991 2001 6.2%

Is there a specific reason for the dramatic rise in stolen vehicles? According to the NICB report, the COVID pandemic certainly played a role. Shutdowns and the economic downturn that resulted were contributing factors, but owners being ninnies and doing things like leaving their cars unlocked with the keys in the ignition also contributed to the thefts.

"For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home," said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. "No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys."