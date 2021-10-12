The Transformers live-action film franchise may not get the love from car enthusiasts like the Fast and Furious, but the box office behemoth is working toward releasing its seventh entry. Details about the film’s plot, titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, are still under wraps. However, we do know it will be set in 1994, and now new photos from the director’s Instagram page give us our first glimpse at some of the movie’s vehicular stars.

The two photos reveal a very OG-looking Optimus Prime, though it continues to lack any Autobot decals. Bumblebee is back in a return-to-form as a second-generation Chevrolet Camaro with several off-road modifications. The popular character took the look of a VW Beetle for 2018’s Bumblebee spin-off movie. Also alongside the two Autobots in the photo is a Porsche 964 911, a VW bus, and a Ducati 916.

Gallery: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Cars

2 Photos

The Autobots will face off against a menacing gaggle of villains, which includes Nightbird – an R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R. It’s jointed by a GMC Topkick tow truck and a black Mack semi-truck. We’ll learn more about the movie’s villains and plot as we get closer to the theatrical release. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters next year – June 24, 2022. The films will serve as a sequel to Bumblebee, taking place after the movie’s events in 1994 but before those in the original Transformers movie from 2007.

The Transformers franchise has earned nearly $5 billion in box office revenue since 2007, which isn’t far behind the Fast and Furious franchise, which has earned over $6 billion in box office returns. We have two global box office franchises that highlight a variety of cool cars, though they’re not always the film’s focus. We’ll just have to hit theaters next June to see how big of a role vehicles play in the new film.