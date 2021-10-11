News as of late for the Ford Bronco hasn't been the best. Between an airbag recall and the widespread roof problems that led to production delays, Bronco fans need a win. Perhaps that will come with confirmation that yes, the manual transmission is available for 2022 models with the Sasquatch package.

2022 model information was shared recently in the forums at Bronco6.com, including an order guide as well as pricing information. Much of this information was already known or at least expected, including the manual-equipped Sasquatch Broncos. This is a pivotal point, however, because it's the first time we have legit confirmation that yes, it's definitely coming for 2022.

That's a big deal, given how the global semiconductor shortage has affected nearly every aspect of production for most global automakers. That includes the temporary cancellation of optional items, such as Super Cruise on the new Cadillac Escalade and Jeep's Quadra-Lift suspension for the Grand Cherokee L. With supply issues a major concern, not to mention the highly publicized quality issues surrounding the Bronco's hardtop, nobody would've been surprised if Ford bumped the manual option on the Sasquatch package to 2023.

As it stands, Bronco buyers can now choose the seven-speed manual with the beefy off-road package, but it's still relegated to the four-cylinder engine. Other notable changes for 2022 include the addition of Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Eruption Green Metallic to the exterior color palette, while Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat are removed. Bronco6g also reports minor pricing increases depending on the trim level, though it all appears to be around $250.

Of course, the elephant in the room is whether buyers for 2022 Broncos will actually take delivery in 2022. Numerous production delays still have many early Bronco orders still unfulfilled at this point. It's hard to say when new orders might be filled and delivered.