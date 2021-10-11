After its COVID-related cancellation in 2020, the 2021 SEMA Show is currently on schedule to return to Las Vegas in early November. Stellantis will be there through Mopar Performance, which will have a range of tweaked concept vehicles from Jeep and Ram fitted with various accessories.

The exact nature of these vehicles is still a mystery. Only five teaser sketches were released, and they don't show the big picture. We can see one is an old-school Jeep Gladiator, looking very militaristic from the front with a grille guard, spotlights, and a flat bumper with stenciling on the right side. Another Jeep image clearly shows the hood of a Rubicon with off-road lights mounted up, but we can't tell if it's a Gladiator or a Wrangler. A third Jeep image shows the interior of a Wrangler Rubicon with what looks like a special roof fitted with small windows, perhaps geared towards overlanding.

The final two teaser sketches feature a Ram pickup truck, though it's not clear if both images portray the same concept. In one image we see the backside of a truck with a bed rack in plain view, parked next to a tent. The other image gives us a head-on view of a Ram blasting through dirt. It could be a Hellcat-powered TRX, but with these sketches being teasers featuring SEMA-bound concepts, anything is possible.

In a short announcement about the teasers, Mopar offered no other clues as to what might be in store. To that end, the announcement didn't specify just how many vehicles will appear in the brand's Vegas display so there could be more teasers yet to come. Of course, the goal is to showcase the plethora of factory and dealer-installed Mopar accessories available for Jeep and Ram vehicles, both of which enjoy all kinds of attention in the aftermarket world.

The 2021 SEMA Show is slated to run November 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.