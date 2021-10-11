An Instagram user posted a series of images purporting to show an invite to the new Ferrari Icona launch in November. The person specified in the text that the unveiling date as November 15, but this wasn't on the actual letter. The box also included a model of a gated gearshift like the ones on classic Ferraris, possibly hinting this one might be a manual, too.

The invitation is clear that the new Icona takes inspiration from classic Ferrari models. This fits with rumors of the model taking inspiration from the 1967 330 P4 race car. There's even the possibility of the vehicle having a removable roof panel to evoke the 330 P4 Spyder.

Early spy shots showed Ferrari developing the vehicle using modified LaFerraris. However, the latest photos and videos catch it with black fabric over the entire body. This suggests the transition to the production-ready body panels. The high-mounted, center-exit exhausts are among the obvious design elements.

The new Icona will reportedly ride on the same platform as the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. The engine is allegedly the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Competizione that makes 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. There wouldn't be any hybrid assistance.

If the new Icona really combines a manual gearbox and a naturally aspirated V12, it would be a huge deal among the automaker's wealthy fans. Ferrari hasn't offered that combo in years, and the layout woud be a major selling point if this turns out to be the case.

Ferrari made fewer than 500 units of the earlier SP1 and SP2 Monza Icona models. The speculation suggests the company might make this many or even fewer of the new one, making this a very exclusive machine. The cost is likely between $2.5 million and $3 million.