The Mercedes-Benz X-Class is now officially out of production. The Nissan Navara-based luxury truck for the European market was never really a success for the automaker, though it was an interesting and exciting experiment for the Germans. The model was picked by several different tuning companies which turned the X-Class into either a six-wheeled monster or an even more luxury-oriented pickup. There were also several projects focused on the performance side of things.

One good example comes in the form of this new video from Daniel Abt on YouTube. In this case, the X-Class is from the more powerful X350d version and it was modified to deliver more power. In stock form, the 3.0-liter diesel under the hood delivers 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to all four wheels. This modified X-Class, however, has a little bit more than that at 320 hp (239 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of twist.

In this video, the X-Class has a rather unexpected rival. It is an Abarth 595 Competizione in factory form, which means under the hood is a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine good for 180 hp (132 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. It may have almost twice less power compared to the tuned X-Class, but it’s also significantly lighter. The Abarth tips the scales at 2,568 pounds (1,165 kilograms), while the X-Class weighs in at around 5,511 lbs (2,500 kilos).

There are many different factors that contribute to the final result of this race. Power, weight, power distribution, traction, and many more decide the winner in this unusual drag race. It may look too ridiculous at a glance, but it’s actually a very interesting and entertaining battle.