When it comes to building Overlanding rigs the best part is the creativity. In a recent video by New Jersey Outdoor Adventures we get to see a unique stealth bomber-inspired trailer build by a passionate camping enthusiast. What started out life as a trailer used to haul lifeboats has been transformed into a customer trailer that is ready to house you on your next camping trip in air conditioned comfort. These builds are done in the owner’s backyard as a fun hobby, but the results are professional grade.

It’s no secret that camping and Overlanding continue to grow in popularity. Thanks to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and recent travel restrictions, many have turned to the great outdoors as a source of vacation relaxation. To capitalize on these many organizations have popped up that are ready to build you a fully customized Overlanding van or purpose-built trailer. These builds are very impressive but come with a massive price tag due to their small volume handmade construction process.

To circumvent this high finical barrier to entry, Craig the owner of this camper decided to create the camping trailer of his dreams right in his backyard. This is Craig’s second build after successfully selling his maiden camper build to an exciting customer. This new build was an opportunity for Craig to apply lessons from his maiden camper build and also a unique chance to further develop his skills.

The end result is a cozy trailer with two sleeping areas, an air conditioning system, a useful outdoor kitchen, and plenty of storage space. For a trailer that only weighs around 900lbs, it’s an efficient use of space in a very utilitarian package.

Besides its function, the overall exterior design is unique and looks like something from a professional company. We hoping to see a third build from Craig to see what he comes up with next.