Kevin Bacon and the new Ford Bronco get acquainted on the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. To see exactly what the new Bronco is all about, Kevin and Jay met up in the desert of California to take on a fire trail with a beautiful 2-door Bronco with the Sasquatch Package. Bacon owns a classic Ford Bronco so he has the unique opportunity to compare the two unique rigs.

Kevin Bacon is a man of many talents taking his acting skills to the sets of legendary movies like Footloose, to performing in his band, The Bacon Brothers. Outside of his performing life, Bacon is a Ford Bronco fan and recently purchased a classic stripped-down example during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Bacon’s example has no roof, no doors, and three-on-the-tree manual transmission.

This is a far cry from the modern Bronco featured on this episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. The 2-Door Bronco used in this testing features the off-road-focused Sasquatch Package, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a beautiful Velocity Blue hue. Inside there’s the usual Bronco technology package where screens dominate the utility-focused interior space.

To keep up with Bacon, Leno chooses to follow in the off-road-focused Ford Ranger Tremor. The Ranger Tremor adds a host of upgrades that include a lifted suspension with Fox Shocks, additional recovery points, more aggressive tires, and under-body armor. Although the Bronco is securing all of the headlines recently, the Ranger Tremor is a serious piece of kit.

As the new Ford Bronco slowly gains market share and headlines, we expect to see me celebrities behind the wheel of Ford’s SUV. The Bronco fills the unique niche of being usable both on and off-road while also being a cool accessory for the rich and famous. Move over G-Wagon, there’s a new boxy SUV on the block.