You're now at the last leg of this week's episode of weird cars you can buy. If you're willing to buy art cars for a price, well, notable vehicles from Burning Man events are now out of the table. However, United Nude's Lo-Res concept vehicle is still up for grabs, and you have a few days before the hammer falls on that polygonal EV.

But if you're looking to buy something raunchy, preferably powered by muscular V8s, then we might have something for you. Introducing, the 1981 Quad-Engine Buick Wagonmaster by Tommy Ivo. Yes, it has not one but four nailhead V8 engines.

Gallery: 1981 TV Tommy Ivo Four-Engine Buick Wagonmaster

13 Photos

For the uninitiated, Tommy Ivo or TV Tommy is a figurehead in the hot rod community. In the late 1950s, he raced the first gasoline-powered dragster to break the nine-second barrier – a side-by-side Buick nailhead-engined dragster that recorded an 8.69-second run.

The actor and drag racer later created a four-engine, four-wheel-drive Showboat slingshot dragster. It never got to race, though, as the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) ruled it out as an exhibition dragster. In 1981, the Showboat was converted to the Wagonmaster, which is what you see here.

In case you're wondering, each of the four nailhead V8 engines powers a wheel, which makes this dragster a four-wheel-drive menace at a drag strip. According to the lot description, the Wagonmaster's last competitive run was at the 1982 World Finals at Orange County Raceway. It also became the centerfold car in the September 2012 issue of Hot Rod Deluxe magazine.

If you're interested in buying this one-of-a-kind insanity, you have a few months to decide as it occupies Lot R516 of Mecum Auction's Kissimmee 2022, happening on January 6-15, 2022.