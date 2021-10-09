Development stories aren't usually shared by the manufacturers. Besides, most people really couldn't be bothered to sit through pages, or hours, of engineers talking about how they built up the car. However, some cars deserve to get their stories heard. Case in point, there's Chevrolet's two-part documentary on the mid-engined C8 Corvette.

Now, it's Subaru's turn to share their story. Their subject is the 2022 BRZ, and you can tell they're pretty proud, and excited, about the new sports car. Of course, it's nothing like the long documentary from Chevrolet, but we're glad to hear Subaru's side of things.

While it's easy to dismiss that 2022 BRZ as a reskin of the previous generation, there is much to it than just that, says Subaru. It's not just about the extra horsepower, either, adds the company. To understand what they did and why they went with certain directions, you have to know what the company had in mind in the first place.

There are some questions that are still unanswered. For example, Subaru did not say outright why they decided to keep the BRZ naturally aspirated instead of turbocharged. However, some of it are implied with the product goals. For example, they wanted to keep the driving experience as pure as possible. They also wanted to make the existing platform even more rigid without the penalty of extra weight, and keep the car as simple as possible.

It's also interesting to note that the development team for the BRZ wasn't that big. So for extra feedback, Subaru got help from their Super GT GT300 drivers for extra input. There are a lot more insights to be seen in the video, so it's good to check it out. Besides, the whole thing isn't even ten minutes long so it'll all be easy to digest. Of course, if you want the full story, you'll have to ask Subaru for all the nitty gritty details.