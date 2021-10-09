If you want to buy a Chrysler minivan in the US, you have two choices. You can either opt for the Voyager, which sells for $27,860 and up, or you can choose the more premium Pacifica that starts at $35,820.

That isn’t going to be the case for the next model year, at least for non-fleet buyers, as Stellantis has announced that the 2022 Chrysler Voyager will only be available as a fleet-only LX model.

That said, families who will be looking to buy a Chrysler minivan will have to prepare a budget over $30,000, though it's important to note that the entry-level Pacifica Touring will lose its AWD option.

Going back to the Voyager, the 2022 LX model will come standard with the new Uconnect 5 system on its 7-inch touchscreen. This brings over-the-air (OTA) update capability and wireless Apple CarPlay into the fold. It will also come with second-row Stow ‘n Go seats, power sliding doors and liftgate, inflatable spare tire kit, and heated front-row seats with heated steering wheel.

Chrysler will also offer optional features under Safety and Premium Group, which include blind-spot monitoring, ParkSense rear park assist, Rear Cross Path detection, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus with Pedestrian AEB, Uconnect 5 Navigation with 10.1-inch display, GPS navigation, Sirius XM 360L, and Sirius XM Guardian.

Also new to the fleet-only 2022 Voyager is the availability of Silver Mist paint option, which will be offered alongside Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat, Bright White Clear Coat, Granite Crystal Metallic Coat, and Velvet Red Pearl Coat.

Built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada, the 2022 Voyager will also come with a clear air filtration system that filters 95% of air particulates, reducing many types of solid and liquid airborne matter, such as dust, smoke, droplets, and aerosols.

Chrysler hasn't announced the availability of the 2022 model year Voyager and Pacifica, but the automaker's US website still offers the outgoing 2021 model as of this writing.