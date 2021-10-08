Today, Chevy announced it will reveal the 2023 Corvette Z06 at 12 p.m EDT (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday, October 26. You can watch the presentation at Chevy.com/Z06. There'll be a panel discussion after the debut where individuals with a unique "perspective" will talk about how the Z06 will put supercars around the world "on notice." Is that a threat, Chevy?

We first learned the Z06's debut date late last month, with Chevy announcing it alongside quite a revealing teaser image, which showed off the entire car's exterior. The image revealed a Corvette wearing an even more aggressive design than the entry-level model, with a revised front fascia, new rear quarter panels, and other tweaks. We have yet to see the Z06's derrière, though the numerous spy shots we've seen have shown off a sporty design and quad exhaust pipes. The big wing spotted on numerous test vehicles is absent in Chevy's teaser, though.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

3 Photos

While the Corvette's styling will get a thorough reworking so it can wear the coveted Z06 badge, the most exciting aspect of the car is its powertrain. Rumors continue to point to it using a flat-plane crankshaft 5.5-liter V8 with dual overhead camshafts. It'll allegedly pair with a Tremec-sourced gearbox while possibly producing 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts). The engine, which is a version of the one used in the C8.R race car, should drastically increase its performance capability.

The new Z06 will be sold as a 2023 model, though Chevy hasn't said when it would arrive at dealers. Those details are coming later this fall, but any number of issues could throw a wrench into the company's rollout schedule – initial C8 production suffered several delays. The Z06 should require a hefty premium over the standard Corvette C8 when it goes on sale, though it should remain a performance bargain by comparison to other supercars. The 2019 Z06 started at just over $80,000.