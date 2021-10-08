Hyundai doesn't offer a new Sonata station wagon. Rumors circulated of such a machine back in 2018, but thus far they've proven untrue. That didn't stop Nikita Chuiko at Kolesa.ru from creating a Sonata wagon rendering; the familiar and talented rendering artist showed off a long-roof Sonata earlier this year. Now, we have a more rugged version of the fictional creation that mimics what we're seeing from automakers like Subaru and Mercedes-Benz.

The formula for this Sonata Allroad crossover wagon is pretty much the same as the formula used for the Subaru Outback Wilderness and Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain. The body sits a bit higher off the ground, in this instance thanks both to suspension changes and larger wheels. The fenders have prominent trim, presumably for better protection from stones and other road debris. And of course, you can't have a rugged appearance without adding black trim. As such, the side mirrors are blacked out and there's less chrome all around.

However, there are other differences between this rendering and the previous street-focused version. Both front and rear fascias are slightly redesigned, showing a bit more aggression with larger intakes at the front and prominent exhaust outlets at the back.

The rear-view rendering also better shows the darker color for the wheel arches, fascias, and rocker trim, suggesting a different material that stands up to road debris better than normal bodywork. Everything is updated just as an automaker would do for an off-road-focused wagon, which leaves just one question. Could Hyundai actually build something like this?

We opened this article by mentioning Sonata wagon rumors in 2018. That was before the current generation debuted, but perhaps more importantly, it was before we knew about the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. It's entirely possible those rumors percolated from the G70; in fact, it could be likely when you consider we've heard nothing more about the Sonata since then. However, wagons are still quite popular in the European market so anything is possible. The new Sonata certainly makes for a striking estate, so perhaps these renderings might persuade Hyundai to take the leap?

Yeah, probably not.