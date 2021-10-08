Brooks from DragTimes believes that the current crop of Lamborghinis is falling behind the competition in terms of straight-line acceleration, and he's a fan of the automaker's plan to use hybrid powertrains in future models. As an example of why he holds this opinion, here's a stock Lamborghini Huracan Evo racing a Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Huracan Evo is completely stock. A 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 making 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The factory numbers say the coupe can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 202 mph (325 kph). It has a dry weight of 3,135 pounds (1,422 kilograms).

In comparison, the Model S Plaid has three electric motors – one in front and two at the back –that have a total of 1,020 hp (761 kW). The official specs indicate the sedan can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 1.99 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds.

With such a massive power difference, it's not shocking to see the Tesla win, but the gap is what's so surprising. In the first run, the Model S Plaid completes the quarter-mile in 9.402 seconds. Meanwhile, the Huracan Evo requires 10.834 seconds. That's a gap of 1.432 seconds.

The second run's results are similar. The Tesla covers the quarter-mile in 9.437 seconds, and the Lamborghini needs 10.847 seconds. This time the gap is a bit lower at 1.41 seconds.

Finally, the Model S Plaid requires 9.491 seconds to get through the quarter-mile for the third time. The Huracan Evo does it in 10.897 seconds. This time the difference is 1.406 seconds.

In terms of quarter-mile performance, there's no doubt that Brooks is right that the Lambo can't keep up with the Tesla. However, there is going to be something sad about losing the sound of a high-revving naturally aspirated V10.