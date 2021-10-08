The Ford Bronco Sport is enjoying great sales results with September being the first month in which the Bronco’s little brother outsold the Escape, with which it shares a common platform. In some areas of the country, you can get good discounts for the 2021 Bronco Sport, and the dealers are preparing for the 2022 model to start arriving at the showrooms. According to a new report, it could be a little more expensive than the 2021 MY.

CarsDirect, which obtained data from a recent order guide, says the base 2022 Bronco Sport will be just $50 more expensive starting at $28,760 after a destination fee of $1,495. Above the entry-level model, the Bronco Sport Big Bend will kick off at $30,320, up $105 compared to 2021, while the Bronco Sport Outer Banks will set you back at least $34,570, up $215 compared to the previous model year.

The range-topping Bronco Sport Badlands will see the biggest increase with a starting price of $35,430, which will make it $575 more expensive than the model’s price at the moment. However, if you compare this new price to the 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands price before June this year, it will actually be $1,115 more expensive when the 2022 model arrives.

For the 2022 model year, the Bronco Sport will continue to be offered with a standard 1.5-liter turbocharged engine making 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 190 pound-feet (259 Newton-meters) of torque. Optionally available will be the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder unit with 245 hp (183 kW) and 275 lb-ft (259 Nm) of torque. Regardless of the powertrain you choose, the only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic and an optional all-wheel drive.