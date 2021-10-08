Toyota introduced the new Land Cruiser back in June this year and now Lexus is getting ready to take the wraps off its luxury equivalent. The next-generation LX will celebrate its world premiere on Thursday, October 14, at 1:30 AM JST, which works out to Wednesday, October 13, at 12:30 PM Eastern or 4:30 PM GMT. The official debut will take place online courtesy of a livestream on YouTube, which we will have up and running on Motor1.com several hours before the start.

Lexus doesn't provide any details about its luxobarge, but the teaser image shows a wide LED light bar and the LX 600 badge for what we assume will be a new range-topping version. It's not all too surprising seeing as how the Japanese premium brand took the legal measures to register the nameplate with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2019 as well as in other countries.

The absence of the letter "h" at the end tells us the powertrain will not be a hybrid, and assuming Lexus (unlike many other brands) still cares about what a badge represents, the LX 600 should have a 6.0-liter engine. Frankly, that seems too much in today's downsizing era, especially since the Land Cruiser has lost both V8 gasoline and diesel engines.

Side note - It wouldn’t be the first "600" Lexus as the previous-gen LS was available in an LS600h specification. There was even an open-top Landaulet created by Belgian coachbuilder Carat Duchatelet for the royal wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco. The LS600h didn't feature a 6.0-liter mill, so we wouldn't count on the LX 600 on having such a large engine either.

As a refresher, the Land Cruiser comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 to replace the old naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8. It's good for 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque, making it almost 30 hp and 80 lb-ft more powerful while providing better low-end punch and significantly improved fuel efficiency. Of course, time will tell whether it will be just as reliable.

The largest Toyota SUV (excluding the rare Mega Cruiser) can be had with a twin-turbodiesel 3.3-liter. Also a V6, it pumps out 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). In some markets, the LC300 is also offered with a base naturally aspirated V6. Depending on the engine, the Land Cruiser comes with a six- or ten-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota has retired its flagship SUV from North America, but you can rest assured the LX will be available. Expect some major changes as a result of transitioning to the TNGA-F platform, which in the Land Cruiser's case, has cut up to 441 pounds (200 kilograms) of weight. The reputable off-roader is brimming with tech, featuring everything from a 360-degree camera to a fingerprint authentication system, and it goes without saying the LX will be at least just as sophisticated as its mainstream counterpart.

Following its debut next week, the new Lexus LX should go on sale in North America likely in the first half of 2022.