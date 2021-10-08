Mercedes introduced the Manufaktur program for the G-Class more than two years ago and now other models are getting the special treatment from the three-pointed star. Specifically, the long-wheelbase Benz S-Class and the extra-long Maybach S-Class can be had with a wider array of customizations, along with the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and the "lesser" CLS.

What does Manufaktur actually bring to the table? Take for example the body color as buyers can order the car with the same silicon grey uni used until the early 1960s, including for the iconic 300 SL Gullwing. In the 1980s, some models were offered with graphite and olive metallic paints, and now they're back for 2021, together with vintage blue uni available that decade for the E-Class (W123) and S-Class (W126).

Gallery: Mercedes S-Class Manufaktur

15 Photos

Manufaktur upgrades continue inside the cabin where the high-end Mercedes models can be fitted with fancy Nappa leather with contrasting color combinations, including deep white/black and the unusual yellow/black offered for the S-Class until 2012. You can mix and match many other shades depending on personal preferences, such as nut brown/black, truffle brown/black, and yacht blue/black.

At an additional cost, the cars can be equipped with optional cushions finished in the same color as the seat and adorned by embroidered logos, be it the star, double M, or the AMG badge. Those looking for a flashy look can get the S-Class with these logos finished in gold or even platinum. The German luxury brand can customize the leather steering wheel with a two-tone theme to match the door cards, the lower half of the dashboard, and the armrest.

Just so everyone knows you haven't bought a run-of-the-mill Mercedes, from the moment you open the doors, animated patterns light up with Benz or Maybach logos to illuminate the areas around the front and rear doors. It's possible by installing four projectors in the doors, with LCDs that automatically turn off after 10 minutes.

Expect these fancy options to be available for future high-end models, including the Maybach GLS and its fully electric counterpart, the EQS SUV coming for the 2023 model year.