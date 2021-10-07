Ferrari reportedly is preparing to debut its new Icona model in November, and these spy shots catch the rear end of it. The black covering hides a lot, but we can still pick out a few interesting tidbits.

One of the obvious elements is the center-exit exhausts. We can't see the actual pipes, but it looks like the outlets are quite large.

Gallery: Ferrari Icona Spy Photos

6 Photos

We can also see the narrow taillights, and there's a spoiler that integrates into the tail. The car rides on large wheels with five pairs of spokes.

The current rumor is that the new Icona model takes styling cues from the 330 P4 race car from 1967. The mid-mounted engine is allegedly the 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Competizione. In that application, the engine makes 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque, but some extra tuning for this version might unlock a little more power.

All info so far points to the new Icona being purely combustion-powered. It might be among the final Ferraris without some form of electrical assistance because the brand's models are increasingly using hybrid power.

The new Icona allegedly shares a chassis with the LaFerrari Aperta. This might mean an owner could lift off the roof panel like on the P4 Spyder race car.

The previous Icona models were the Monza SP1 and SP2, and Ferrari made fewer than 500 of them. For the latest one, the automaker might make a similar amount or even fewer. The price is speculated to be between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Ferrari is reportedly already showing the new Icona to some of its most loyal customers and presumably letting them place orders for the car. The rest of us have to wait until the company's Finali Mondiali event in November.