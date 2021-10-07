Kia is enjoying strong sales at both sides of the big pond, as well as in South Korea. Apparently, the brand’s hot products were not enough for one Kia dealer in the United States and he found an alternative way to increase its revenues. A thread on Reddit brought us to Kia of Riverdale where you can buy a 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12.

One of Kia’s largest dealers in the New York area, Kia of Riverdale currently has a number of pretty interesting cars for sale that have nothing to do with the South Korean automaker. In addition to the said luxury British sedan, there’s also a good number of Lamborghinis and Ferraris, with prices ranging from $159,937 to $479,899, as well as at least four McLarens. If you want something more practical, you can go for the Bentley Bentayga from the 2018 model year with a price of $139,848.

What caught our attention the most, however, is a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS which is available at the Kia dealer for a cool $249,949. It’s actually a used example of the ultra-luxury SUV with 12,203 miles on the odometer, making the price sticker look even more serious. As a reminder, the 2021 Maybach GLS has a starting price of $160,500, and the one we tested in March had a price of $172,560.

Should you want something else from Daimler but at a lower price, there’s a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for $143,129. The previous generation of the luxury sedan is also for sale as a 2014 S-Class for $61,799. Last but not least, there are a few Porsches available, including a 2016 911 GT3 RS for $192,999 and a cheaper 2008 911 for $75,499.

Naturally, there are also a good number of Kia used vehicles at this dealer. The oldest model you’ll find for sale is a 2015 Soul for $13,999, and on the other side of the spectrum, the newest car available is a 2021 Stinger GT2.