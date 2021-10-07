J.D. Power’s two most important annual surveys research the initial quality in new vehicles and the level of technological innovation in the automotive industry. The 2021 edition of the former was already released and Ram took the crown (see the related links below), while Chrysler ranked dead last. Now, it’s time to take a look at the data analytics company’s tech survey, which has pretty interesting results.

First, we’d like to share J.D. Power’s findings about modern technologies in cars in general, which pretty much overlaps with our opinion. While we agree many of the safety and assist systems make a lot of sense, there are certain features in new cars that only make them more expensive and do not help with the ownership experience. On average, the study finds that for more than one in three advanced technologies, fewer than half of owners have used the technology in the first 90 days of ownership. Among the least popular features are the in-vehicle digital market tech and driver/passenger communication tech.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis GV70: First Drive

76 Photos

“New-vehicle prices are at an all-time high, partly as a result of an increased level of content,” Kristin Kolodge, executive director of human machine interface at J.D. Power, explains. “This is fine if owners are getting value for their money, but some features seem like a waste to many owners.”

J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study finds Genesis as the highest overall ranked automaker, as well as the highest-ranked premium automaker. The South Korean brand has a score of 634 and in the premium segment is followed by Cadillac (551), Volvo (550), BMW (545), and Mercedes-Benz (523). As a refresher, Volvo ranked highest in last year's survey.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is the most technologically advanced manufacturer in the mass market segment with 519 points, followed by Kia (510), Nissan (502), Subaru (499), and GMC (498). It’s important to note that Tesla’s score is actually the highest of all brands (668 points), but the EV maker is not officially ranked in the study as it doesn’t meet ranking criteria.

This year’s tech survey by J.D. Power is based on responses from a total of 110,827 owners of new 2021 model-year vehicles. They were surveyed after 90 days of ownership from February through July this year. See more details in the source link below.