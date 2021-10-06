General Motors is full of electrifying news today. After learning about the company's new Ultra Cruise advanced semi-autonomous driving system and the planned Silverado EV debut, there's more news on the automaker's future. We can expect a rapid expansion of electric models in the coming years, with an Equinox and Blazer EV being among them.

That word comes directly from GM President Mark Reuss. Speaking during GM's investor day presentation, he specifically referenced an electrified version of the Chevrolet Equinox, GM's second-best-selling vehicle behind the Silverado. Moreover, he said the Equinox EV would have a $30,000 price tag, which would place it on the lower end of the Equinox family. No other information was offered, but any version of the Equinox with electric power is a big deal considering the only other electric option for GM buyers at the moment is the subcompact Bolt.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Equinox shop now

The Chevrolet Blazer was also singled out for a dedicated electric version. It's not quite as popular as the Equinox, but with 94,599 units sold last year it has no shortage of buyers. Price wasn't mentioned for a Blazer EV, but Reuss also mentioned a new as-yet-unnamed entry-level Chevrolet EV. Presumably, that means something in the $20,000 range as the Bolt starts at $31,000.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV: First Drive

19 Photos

It's all part of GM's plan to double revenue by 2030, and it will charge forward into the electric realm to make that happen. By then, the automaker hopes to have over half of its manufacturing plants in North America and China capable of EV production. The company's modular Ultium EV platform will be the driving force of that evolution.

"GM's vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion has placed us ahead of much of the competition in electrification, software-enabled services, and autonomy," said GM CEO Mary Barra. "Our early investments in these growth trends have transformed GM from automaker to platform innovator, with customers at the center. GM will use its hardware and software platforms to innovate and improve their daily experience, leading everybody on the journey to an all-electric future."