BMW first announced it was developing an M3 Touring model over a year ago. The company announced it alongside the car’s first teaser, which showed off a shadowed portion of its revamped rear end. Numerous batches of spy shots have captured the long-roofed M3 out testing while the company has continued to tease it. Its design isn’t much of a mystery, but a new rendering from Motor.es previews the car’s styling by pulling away the camouflage wrap.

Spy shots have revealed that the M3 Touring will arrive with the M3 sedan’s big, bold grille and sharp-edged front-end design. The bulk of the design changes are at the rear, where the long roof and liftgate transform the greenhouse, which makes the performance machine much more practical than its four-door sibling. The unofficial rendering doesn’t show off the rear, though we’ve already seen much of it in the company’s first teaser. The lower fascia looks identical to the one on the sedan.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

18 Photos

The M3 Touring will share its powertrain with the M3 sedan, which means the wagon will likely produce up to 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, depending on the trim. All-wheel drive will be available, and purists should be pleased to learn that a manual gearbox will also be an option, though customers should expect that on the entry-level, rear-wheel-drive variant.

The BMW M3 Touring looks ready for production, though its official debut isn’t expected to happen until sometime next year. The M3 Touring will likely go on sale later next year as a 2023 model; however, anyone in the US hoping to own an official M3 wagon finally will be disappointed to learn the body style won’t be available here. The company has no plans to bring it stateside, so you’ll just have to wait a few decades before importing one.