The Chevrolet Silverado EV will debut at CES 2022 that will happen in Las Vegas on January 5. General Motors CEO Mary Barra will unveil the electric truck during her opening keynote speech.

Chevy now promises the Silverado EV has an optional fixed glass roof. The brand touts that it's the largest panel like this available in the segment. The piece offers increased headroom and better visibility, the company claims.

The teaser image shows the Silverado from the top and doesn't provide a good view of the exterior styling. The fixed glass panel largely follows the shape of the roof, except at the rear where there are scalloped sections.

There's a glimpse into the cabin. We can see a large, portrait-oriented infotainment screen at the top of the center stack. Two large knobs with a metallic finish are visible below the display. A pair of cupholders are also visible. Everything else is too hard to discern.

"This is the first application of an available fixed-glass roof on a GM pickup in the full-size truck segment," the automaker says in the announcement. Although, this really seems to be splitting hairs, since the Hummer EV also has a huge, glass roof but with removable panels.

The Silverado EV is a ground-up creation riding on the Ultium platform. Like the new Hummer, it's available with four-wheel steering. The automaker is estimating a range of 400 miles on a charge. Chevy intends to offer the truck in both fleet and retail forms.

The previous indications from GM were that the Silverado EV was going to launch in late 2021. The new premiere date in January 2022 doesn't push that plan back very far, though.

GM will build with Silverado EV at its Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero facility. The GMC Hummer EV models will also come from there.