The Cooper name first appeared on a performance-focused Mini in 1961. To celebrate 60 years of being a zippy, tossable little car, the brand is launching the Mini Anniversary Edition. They're available at dealers in America now at a price of $39,900 (plus an $850 destination fee).

The Mini Anniversary Edition uses the John Cooper Works Hardtop 2 Door as a starting point. It only comes in a British Racing Green body with white hood stripes that have red edges. There's a white roof and mirror caps. A panoramic moonroof is also part of the package.

"John Cooper kicked off sixty years of performance innovation with the original Mini Cooper, and the Anniversary Edition honors the Cooper legacy that helped define Mini's performance pedigree over the last six decades," said Patrick McKenna, head of marketing at Mini USA.

John Cooper and his father Charles founded the Cooper Car Company in 1948. The constructor found success in Formula One by winning the 1959 and 1960 world championship titles. Later, the tuned Minis achieved victory on the track and in rallies.

To celebrate this connection, the Mini Anniversary Edition wears the Cooper Car Company logo on the front fenders, upper C-pillars, and treadplates. Also, the ghost-effect 74 on the doors pays tribute to the Mini Cooper's first race where it wore this number.

Inside, the Mini Anniversary Edition has the signatures of John Cooper, John Michael Cooper, and Charlie Cooper etched onto the dashboard. The model comes standard with navigation for the infotainment system.

The powertrain is the same as any other John Cooper Works Hardtop 2 Door. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 235 pound-feet (319 Newton-meters) of torque. The factory specs say that it reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.9 seconds.