About three years ago, the Italian company Automobili Amos resurrected the Lancia Delta Integrale as a modern-day “pure, analogic, raw, and essential” hot hatch with an exorbitant price. Now, we are happy to learn that Lancia itself has serious plans about the future of the fabled nameplate, which will return as a production model in 2026. No, we are not kidding.

And it’s not just a rumor - Luca Napolitano, the new CEO of Lancia, recently gave Corriere della Sera an interview, confirming the Delta will be brought back to life in about four years from now. "Everyone wants the Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans. It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course, it will be electric," Napolitano told the Italian publication.

For now, the details are scarce, though it does make sense for Lancia to use an existing platform from the Stellantis portfolio for the new Delta. Most likely, this will be an evolution of the architecture previously known as the eVMP in the PSA era that will evolve into the STLA Medium. Corriere della Sera speculates that the underpinnings will allow the use of solid-state batteries providing a range of up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) at a single charge.

But before the launch of the Delta, Lancia will finally replace the existing Ypsilon with a brand new generation of the model. The supermini is now 10 years old and is currently available only in Italy. The successor of that car will be released in 2024 and will be the last model from Lancia to be offered with an internal combustion engine. By 2026, the Italian automaker will sell only purely electric vehicles and will target customers with a higher average age.

"We will build cars with a great sense of responsibility towards the world we live in, as our customers want a clean drive, and the revolution towards pure electric is in line with our tradition of great technological innovation,” Napolitano explained in the interview. As a part of the plan, Lancia will also reportedly reconquer the European automotive market creating a dealership network from scratch and cooperating with the existing Alfa Romeo and DS dealers.