To celebrate 45 years since introducing the original Grand Touring Injection, Volkswagen unveiled earlier this year a "45" special edition of its most hardcore front-wheel-drive Golf to date – the Clubsport. Offered exclusively with a DCT in charge of sending 296 horses to the front axle, the limited-run model comes with a lot of track-friendly toys, including a variable-locking front differential and adaptive shocks.

Sport Auto's test driver Christian Gebhardt put those goodies to the test for a lap of the grueling Nürburgring with the GTI Clubsport 45 riding on grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. He completed a lap of the Green Hell in 8 minutes and 2.66 seconds, thus making it significantly slower than the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. The very same Christian crossed the finish line in the French hot hatch in 7 minutes and 55.12 seconds.

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45

VW Golf GTI „Clubsport 45“
5 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/N7Gw9/s6/vw-golf-gti-clubsport-45.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/eQoMA/s6/vw-golf-gti-clubsport-45.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/q4kOR/s6/vw-golf-gti-clubsport-45.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Q1ewZ/s6/vw-golf-gti-clubsport-45.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/rMK1X/s6/vw-golf-gti-clubsport-45.jpg

How does the Golf GTI Clubsport 45's lap time compare to other similarly sized performance compact cars? Well, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S was considerably faster, with Christian lapping the 'Ring in only 7 minutes and 48.8 seconds. The range-topping FWD Golf was slightly faster than its predecessor, the Golf Mk7-based GTI TCR, which lapped the Nürburgring last year in 8 minutes and 4.92 seconds.

VW has ruled out making a GTI Clubsport S, so it looks like the peeps from Wolfsburg are no longer interested in reclaiming the title for the fastest front-wheel-drive production car at the 'Ring. For the time being, the Megane RS Trophy-R holds that title with a lap time of 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds achieved in 2019 by Renault Sport’s Laurent Hurgon.

45 Years Of Hot Hatch Tradition:

leon megane golf drag race VW Golf GTI 45 Meets Megane Trophy And Leon Cupra In Drag Race
volkswagen golf gti clubsport 45 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 Debuts As Homage To Hot Hatch History

Bear in mind there's a new Civic Type R on the horizon, and if history has taught us anything, it's that Honda will aim to recapture a title it once held for the Lord of the (FWD) Ring. The official reveal is scheduled to take place in 2022 when we might hear something about a record-breaking attempt.

Source: sport auto / YouTube

Adrian Padeanu
By: Adrian Padeanu
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com