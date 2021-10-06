It seems that the phrase “nothing is certain except death and taxes” will soon have a new version, which includes electrification. We know this is a tricky topic for the purists, but the future of virtually all automotive brands is most likely electric. This includes Porsche, which has the Taycan (already outselling the Panamera in the US), though one member of the brand’s family will stay away from electrification for about another decade. You guessed it right, we are talking about the 911.

Earlier this year, the Stuttgart-based automaker admitted it is in no hurry to electrify the sports car because it'll likely run into packaging issues. EV powertrains don’t necessarily go hand-in-hand with performance vehicles, especially in the case of the Porsche 911 where the engine is put at the back. However, in a recent interview, Porsche design chief Michael Mauer said nothing is impossible and confirmed he already has a vision of what the 911 EV could look like.

If we try to read between the lines, it seems that when the automaker is finally ready to release an electric 911, it will be designed from scratch to benefit from the “more freedom” electric technology offers. It could be easier for Porsche’s designers to start from the drawing board instead of trying to adapt the platform and design of the existing 911 to the needs of the electric powertrain.

“I’m part of the group that went from air-cooling to water-cooling, and now we have turbocharged engines,” Mauer told Autocar. “Maybe an electric 911 is another story, but purely from a design standpoint, an electric 911 is even easier in the future.”

But are the customers ready for an electric 911? It’s very difficult to tell right now because the sports car is “100 percent emotion” and everyone has a different interpretation of what this means. For the most part, it’s the flat-six engine that carries the emotion but an electric motor has plenty of power and torque, too. “It’s missing the sound, but if you look at young kids today, do they need it? I don’t know,” concludes Mauer.

