As car enthusiasts, I'm pretty sure we've all had our share of spotting exotic supercars in one place or another, sometimes even in unlikely places. But I'm willing to wager my year's worth of salary that only a few of us can spot a supercar car park with $150 million worth of vehicles in it.

That's exactly what we have here, in a video uploaded by YouTube's TheTFJJ. The YouTuber showcases an amazing car park in an undisclosed location (we're not surprised), practically showing a fleet of exotics under one roof. Matter of fact, the collection was so exotic, it made the Audi RS6 Avant seem ordinary.

Even better, he even caught the garage's value go up by $28 million, with the arrival of the one-off Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

39 Photos

Where do we begin? Well, we can start with the Mercedes V12-powered Isdera Commendatore 112i – another one-off that came up for sale last year. Sold for €1,113,125 or around $1.3 million with the current exchange rates, the one-of-one gullwing-doored supercar went off the auction lot in February. And now we know where it headed after the hammer.

All of the cars in the featured car park are notable, but I'll point out my favorites, such as the Lamborghini Countach with Walter Wolf Racing team logo. There's also a Mercedes CLK GTR homologation special, one out of the 26, as well as a black Ferrari F50, one of four that originally came in black from the factory.

As for the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the one-off convertible is the automaker's bid to return to coach-building. It's reported to come with a multi-million price tag and more importantly, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that a couple owns the car. Reports further suggested that the wealthy owners of this one-of-a-kind RR are pop royalties Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

That said, we can speculate that this supercar car park is located in French Riviera, wherein the couple is said to visit frequently. Not a far-fetched thought, but we could be wrong.