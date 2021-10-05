The Hennessey Venom F5 has been a long time coming, but production is finally underway. We've yet to see the hypercar break the 300-mph barrier, but it broke 200 mph with ease earlier this year during testing. With 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque in a car weighing under 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms), 300 mph is certainly possible.

Of course, power is only part of the equation for hitting such speeds in a road-legal car. This new video featuring Hennessey Performance Director of Design Nathan Malinick takes a close look at the F5's shape, focusing on small features that can make a big difference. To Hennessey's credit, it looks like the F5 is well thought out, even going so far as to make the Hennessey badge on the nose just 8 microns thick. That's barely the size of a human hair, and it's applied before the car's final clear coat layer to keep a smooth surface pointing into the wind.

Time is also spent talking about the various wings and scoops on the car. Looking at the F5 from afar, it's not festooned with wild edges and winglets as we often see on supercars but aero trickery is afoot. Front aero blades stick out slightly from the fascia, guiding air around the front wheels. Behind the wheels are ducts that create a high-pressure area to help channel air into the big side vents. More vents around the top of the engine cover help pull in air, but the hollow taillights at the rear are designed to extract air from the engine bay.

Inside, we're reminded that the F5 is focused on speed, not touring. There are no buttons on the dash – everything the driver needs is found on the steering wheel. As for trim, leather is relegated only to the seats and steering wheel, with everything else being bare carbon fiber or titanium. Even the seats weigh just seven pounds each.

Hennessey is building 24 F5s at over $2 million per car, and each one is sold. Though technically street legal in the U.S., American owners will only be able to drive them 2,500 miles per year as the cars fall under show and display rules since they lack airbags. Production will continue until the final F5 delivery sometime in 2023.