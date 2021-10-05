If you act quick, you might be able to buy this custom-built extreme camper but we mean real quick. It's currently listed on Bring A Trailer, and as of this article posting on October 5, there's just over two hours left on the auction. We happened to catch it, and being huge fans of custom motorhomes, we had to share it with the world.

We've seen beefy expedition vehicles before, but this one caught our eye for many reasons. According to the auction listing, it's a 2012 Titan XD 4400 that started life as a flatbed truck but sat on a dealership lot for nearly a decade. The current seller bought it in 2020 and among other things, added an Action Mobil camper on the back. The camper was sourced from a MAN rig, and now this Titan is ready for proper overlanding adventures.

To that end, the Titan doesn't disappoint, It's basically a civilian version of the medium-grade tactical vehicles used by BAE Systems, of which approximately 50 exist according to the auction. A 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel powers all four wheels with full-time all-wheel drive, sent through a seven-speed Allison automatic transmission. It has a locking rear differential, a central tire inflation system for the 20-inch wheels, and the rear bumper can pivot to increase departure angles. A hydraulically operated rear rack is large enough to carry dirt bikes, should the Titan not take you everywhere you want to go.

Once you reach a destination, the cabin is an all-inclusive fiberglass design that raises the entire roof for more headroom. It has a full kitchen with stainless steel counters and a power-adjustable table with bench seats that can convert to a bed. A fixed bed with heated coils sits at the rear overtop the garage, and a full bathroom with a shower and cassette toilet is located at the front. It has both heat and air conditioning for four-season use, and the Titan carries 105 gallons of freshwater. A 200-Ah lithium-ion battery system with a 120-volt inverter and 480 watts of solar on the roof provides power.

The auction listing includes over 300 photos showing pretty much every aspect of this impressive off-roader. Less than 1,000 miles show on the odometer, so despite its age, mechanically speaking it's almost new. With just over two hours to go the bid price is up to $145,000. Considering similar rigs often top $300,000, it will be interesting to see just how high this custom camper goes.