If you're a dog owner, you know that driving with your pup can be a joy or a complete fiasco, sometimes during the same trip. At least in Japan, there's now a way to make transporting your pooch easier because the dealer network Flex is offering a customized Toyota HiAce with the obvious name Dog Van.

A major part of the customization is the modular bed that has eight movable parts. It can adjust in height depending on the size of your dog's cage. If your pup prefers to walk around the cabin, a mat can sit on the flat section to give your fur baby a place to lie down.

Gallery: Toyota HiAce Dog Van

9 Photos

There's also a flat extender that fills in the legroom in the second row. It creates increased space for your dog to walk around. Owners can pair it with a piece that extends to the center console. This lets your pup stand between the front seats. There's even padding and a hook for attaching a leash to keep your pooch in place.

Some smaller upgrades include a cargo mat that has a non-slip treatment, in addition to being antibacterial and fighting odors. A window screen lets dogs get fresh air without being able to poke their head out. Owners can even add a fan to it for even more airflow.

For added style, Flex offers a front spoiler, fender covers, and auxiliary corner mirror for the HiAce. At least your dog would be able to ride in extra style.

The HiAce in the images has all the bells and whistles from Flex's Dog Van collection. However, the company is actually offering the parts individually, so a person could set up their Toyota in a way to matching their pup's needs.

Unfortunately, the HiAce is not available in the US, so you can't get this dog-focused van there. The aftermarket industry for pup-oriented upgrades is quite extensive, though, so no matter what vehicle you have, there's probably a way to make it more comfy for your dog.