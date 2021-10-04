Here's an intriguing challenge. How does the base model of the new S-Class (at least what's available in the US) perform against an older Tesla Model S P100D?

A new S 500 competes in this video from CarWow. The model gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with Mercedes' EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech. It makes 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. In the US, there's also the S 580 using a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with EQ Boost making 469 hp (350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: First Drive

Mercedes S-Class 500 (2021) in test
31 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/vRjL6/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/zPj60/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/jq7b7/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ZX8Wr/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/G60x1/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/RPyGr/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VkLP9/s6/mercedes-s-klasse-500-2021-im-test.jpg

According to a dyno video, the Model S P100D makes 588.79 hp (439.06 kW) and 920.38 lb-ft (1,248 Nm) at the wheels, so it comes to this race with a significant power advantage.

For the first race, the two sedans get together for a quarter-mile drag race. With the full torque instantly going to the wheels, the Tesla rockets to victory with a time of 12.2 seconds. The Mercedes needs 13.6 seconds.

Next, they try a rolling race from 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour). Once again, the Model S just drives away from the S-Class. The Mercedes can do nothing to keep up.

S-Class News:

2022 mercedes s class guard 2022 Mercedes S-Class Guard Debuts As V12 Armored Luxury Cocoon
mercedes maybach s class edition 100 Maybach Marks Centenary With S-Class Edition 100 Featuring V12 Power

To give the S-Class a chance, they re-run the race from 80 mph (129 kph). The Model S still takes a lead, but this time there's not as commanding as the last time. The Mercedes at least keeps the Tesla in its sights.

Finally, there's a braking test from 70 mph (113 kph). The S-Class finally scores a victory, but it's not a commanding win. The S 500's nose is roughly in line with the Model S' B-pillar, giving the Mercedes the advantage by just a few feet.

Until the AMG versions of the new S-Class go on sale, there's nothing the Mercedes sedan can do to keep up with a Tesla in a straight line. Even then, a Model S Plaid is still probably going to have an edge.

Source: CarWow via YouTube

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com