Bugatti unveiled the Bolide as a futuristic track car with a power ratio of 0.67 kilograms per horsepower in October 2020. In August this year, the French manufacturer launched a production version of the Bolide limited to just 40 units at approximately $4.7 million a pop. Even without winning any official awards, the Bolide is an out-of-this-world hypercar, but now it has been recognized by one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world.

During the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris, the jury of design professionals gave the Bolide the victory in the Hypercars category, leaving behind three other finalists. The rules in this category allow only “cars produced in series but sold for more than 60,000 euros, which display a sporty design and outstanding performance” to compete.

Gallery: Bugatti Bolide production version

10 Photos

Probably the best thing about the design of the track monster is that it won’t change much from the experimental concept to the final production version. Simply put, if you are ready to spend $4.7 million for the Bolide, you’ll receive almost exactly the car that won the design award. Bugatti promises that even after the optimizations required for production, the car will retain its weight low for an unrivaled performance.

“Although extremely functional, the Bolide is brimming with Bugatti’s distinctive personality and tradition,” Nils Sajonz, Bugatti Design Head of Special Projects, explains. “Its creation was inspired by the weight-to-power philosophy of a young Ettore Bugatti, who upturned the world of motorsport in the 1920s by designing lightweight and nimble cars, such as the Type 35, that became practically unbeatable. Bolide is the ultimate culmination of that philosophy, pure in its design and its purpose.”

During the event in Paris, the Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback was named the most beautiful showcar, while the DS Aero Sport Lounge was crowned the most beautiful concept car. The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR won in the futuristic car category, and the Maserati MC20 took home the prize for the most beautiful supercar.