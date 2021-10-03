After much teasing, Radford goes back to the coachbuilding business with a trio of minds at work, namely designer Mark Stubbs, motoring specialist Ant Anstead, and Formula One World Champion Jenson Button. The product? The stunning Lotus Type 62-2 – coachbuilt by Radford, of course, marking the nameplate's return.

As the name connotes, the Lotus Type 62-2 is inspired by the Lotus Type 62 race car from the '60s, though the modern interpretation is a road-going supercar. More importantly, the Type 62-2 looks even more retrolicious in the metal, as seen on the Top Gear video embedded atop this page.

Gallery: Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special Is Design Perfection

5 Photos

The Lotus Type 62-2 does of course come with three trim levels to choose from, with the base and subtly-styled Classic uses the same standard supercharged 3.5-liter engine to produce 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) in the Lotus Evora.

The mid-level Gold Leaf version is what you see on the video, coming with a retro livery and a prominent "double ducktail" spoiler. It comes with upgraded pistons and camshafts for an output of 500 hp (373 kW)

The Type 62-2 JPS or John Player special is what you see in the gallery above and serves as the top-spec version. Apart from the outstanding looks, it also comes with the most power using a new supercharger and upgraded tuning software to bring the total output to 600 horses (447 kW).

Top Gear's first look video also came with an interview with Ant Anstead and Jenson Button, giving us a tour of their latest supercar under the Radford name. However, the most interesting part of the conversation was Anstead's revelation about Radford's next product.

The TV personality revealed that Radford has been working with OEMs – contracted, inked, and started – with Button already driven their next car, which apparently isn’t going to be a sports car.