In case you aren't aware, grand tourers (GT) are supposed to bring you and your passengers to your destination in utmost comfort. There are a few samples of these cars around, two of which are the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and the Bentley Continental GT. The latter has an open-top convertible version if you're into that.

Given the names, it goes without saying that GTs are quick as well. In fact, these two are comparable with each other in a drag strip, and that's the matchup you'll witness in the video you'll see above, courtesy of UK's carwow.

Gallery: 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso: First Drive

52 Photos

We aren't here to build up the suspense as you've already read in the headline. The Ferrari here absolutely destroyed the Bentley in standstill and rolling drag races, and here are the numbers to prove why.

The GTC4Lusso, despite being a "practical" Ferrari, is powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine that produces 681 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It certainly outpowered the Bentley, which uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that only makes 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) torque.

The force-inducted British GT has more pull, no doubt, but lest you forget, the Ferrari needed less effort in pulling its lighter body as compared to the Bentley.

With a 915-pound (415-kilogram) weight advantage, the Ferrari gave the Bentley no chance, unsurprisingly. However, we couldn't help but think how this race would have panned out if it was the W12-powered Continental that faced the GTC4Lusso.

If this race convinced you to get the Ferrari, you'll be disappointed as the Italian marque has already canceled the GTC4Lusso last year. You may have to wait for the Purosangue if you're eyeing a practical Prancing Horse.