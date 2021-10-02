As with a lot of automakers these days, British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is also moving on to an electrified future. The recently-revealed Spectre is at the forefront of that emissions-free offensive, though what we have now are just teasers of what's to come.

Of note, RR has confirmed that it will have a full-electric vehicle lineup by the end of the decade.

Now, many of you might (should) have noticed the Spectre's resemblance with the Wraith. However, the upcoming electric Rolls-Royce isn't going to be just a silent version of the coupe, nor is it going to be a direct replacement.

Gallery: 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre teaser

4 Photos

In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, said that the Spectre is not in any way a successor to the Warith. He added that it's a different proposition for the company's clients, which "will feel very different" and "look very different" as well.

In the same report, though, it's confirmed that the Spectre will be replacing the Rolls-Royce Wraith in the automaker's lineup – at least primarily in the US wherein the coupe and its convertible counterpart, the Dawn, have been withdrawn from the lineup for the 2022 model year due to regulatory issues.

That said, expect the Spectre to take the Wraith's place when it arrives in 2023 for the 2024 model year.

It's important to point out that the Wraith and Dawn are the only remaining Rolls-Royce vehicles using a BMW platform, so their demise is quite expected. The Spectre, on the other hand, will be using the same Architecture of Luxury as the latest Ghost and Phantom.

If you're wondering why Rolls-Royce chose a coupe for its first EV rather than a traditional three-box sedan, the Mueller-Oetvoes offered an explanation, in line with Rolls-Royce's status as having the youngest customer demographic of all BMW Group's brands. Yes, including Mini.