When someone mentions Nurburgring lap times, it's easy to imagine sports cars trying to set records around the demanding track. After all, a time set in the tough Nordschleife has become a bit of a marketing tool these days. However, that's not the only fun thing about this legendary track.



What makes the Nurburging rather enjoyable is the fact that you can bring just about anything around it. In this case, someone has just brought a rather humdrum VW Golf Mk.VIII. By humdrum, we mean as pedestrian and regular as it gets. Taking on the Nurburgring Nordschleife is this particular Golf Life 2.0 TDI with a dual-clutch transmission. It's essentially one of the base trim levels of the Golf available in Germany.



So what does the Golf Life 2.0 TDI bring to the table? The one in the video has the slightly more powerful tune from base. That means this family hatchback makes 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters) of torque. Per the manufacturer claim, it can do the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) sprint in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 138.5 mph (223 km/h). For those who are curious, Volkswagen says this Golf can even get up to 62 mpg (3.8l/100km) if driven sensibly.



There are a few interesting things about this on-board lap. First, it seems that the track is a mix of dry and damp on some parts, but that didn't stop 'sebastian vittel' from holding back. Amusingly, the lane departure warning still reminds the driver not to get to close to the track's edges. Also, it averaged 13.3l/100 km, which roughly translates to 17.6 mpg, not bad for a full flying lap. Lastly, the driver's inputs are smooth enough to give him a pretty solid 'bridge-to-gantry' laptime.



This regular-spec Golf manage to lap the Nordschleife under ten minutes. That's not bad at all considering a yellow flag section around the high-speed Sweden's Cross corner and the damp surface. Had conditions been better, it would surely be many seconds quicker. But that's the fun and amusing thing about the 'Ring. You can drive anything you want and it'll still be entertaining.