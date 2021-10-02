About half a year has passed since Honda launched the 2022 Civic. Making its debut this past April, it came with a base price of $22,695 with destination charge. That price is for the entry-level LX model, while the range-topping Touring started at $28,300. However, the Civic will see a bit of a price increase for the month of October.



Like the recently-updated Ridgeline, the 2022 Civic sees its first price bump. That's despite not even being in the market for a year. Not only that, the car's destination charge also goes up. So how much more do you have to pay for the all-new Civic starting this month? According to Cars Direct, the car sees a $200 increase across the line-up. Do note that this is for the sedan, and there is no word if the price adjustment will apply to the Civic Hatchback as well.



As for the destination charge, it went from $995 to 1,015, up by $20. All in all, we're looking at $220 more for a new Civic. That means prices for the Civic Sedan now starts at $ 22,915 for the entry-level LX. Moving up one trim level higher, the Sport now retails for $24,315 from $ 24,095. If you want your Civic Sedan with that 1.5-liter, 180 horsepower (134 kilowatt) engine, you'll have to go for the EX. That one now has a base price of $25,915. As for the loaded Touring version, you'll have to pay at least $29,515 to drive one home.

With that, the 2022 Civic Sedan is the second Honda model that sees a price increase this year. That said, we are expecting more price increases as we enter the fourth quarter of 2021. It's not just Honda we're expecting adjustments from, either. Just this past month, Subaru, Genesis, and Ford have also adjusted their prices on select models.