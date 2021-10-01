The Bugatti Veyron set a new standard for hypercars when it debuted for 2006. With nearly 1,000 horsepower on tap from its utterly bonkers 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, the car became of the most powerful and fastest car ever. But that was 15 years ago, and Bugatti has gotten much better at creating high-horsepower machines. It followed the Veyron with the Chiron in 2016, and a new video pits the two against one another in a drag race.

The race took place at a one-mile airstrip, giving both cars plenty of room to achieve triple-digit speeds. The Veyron makes 987 hp (736 kW), while the Chiron produces 1,479 hp (1,103 kW). The power difference shows how much can change in a decade, and it’s instantly noticeable on the tarmac.

The two rocket from the line, but the Chiron is just quicker, pulling away from the Veyron while going faster and faster. Before the driver stomped on the brakes, the Veyron hit about 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour). The Chiron likely crested the 200-mph (321-kph) mark as it was still pulling away from the Veyron at the end of the race. The Chiron continued to get smaller and smaller ahead of the Veyron with a big rooster tail of dust spitting out behind it.

The Veyron was a potent engineering marvel, but the Chiron leapfrogs over it by miles. Electric vehicles are likely to do the same over the Chiron, and Bugatti is already working toward making that happen. Bugatti joined races with Porsche and Rimac for a new venture dubbed Bugatti-Rimac, though jointly developed cars, including EVs and hybrids, will come later. Until then, the Chiron and its potent variants will have to do. It’s certainly a powerful hypercar, though we can’t wait to see what’s next for the company.