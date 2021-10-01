We’ve seen Lotus reveal the all-new Emira and the Emira V6 First Edition, though we haven’t gotten all the details for the US-spec version. That’s changed today with Lotus announcing pricing and specs for the Emira V6 First Edition for the country. Production for the US model will begin in the third quarter of next year with a price of $93,900.

The Emira V6 First Edition for the US matches beat-for-beat the specs Lotus released last month. The coupe uses the Toyota 2GR-FE 3.5-liter V6 engine with an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger. It produces 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), though its torque rating and 0-to-60 time depend on the gearbox. Models with the six-speed manual get 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, while the six-speed auto offers 317 lb-ft (430 Nm). The auto is quicker to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) by a tenth of a second – 4.2 to 4.3.

Gallery: Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

5 Photos

Lotus will offer the First Edition in six exterior colors – Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hathel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray, and Nimbus Gray. Additional colors will arrive next year. Inside, the Emira has Severn interior color choices available, all at no extra cost. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Upgrades include the Drivers Pack and the Design Pack. One gives customers a choice of suspension and tires, while the other adds sport pedals, a black Alcantara headliner, and more.

If you want to start building your own, Lotus will update its Emira First Edition configurator on October 18. There’ll be a cheaper, four-cylinder First Edition model arriving in 2023 that will start at $73,900. The Emira is an important model for the brand as it replaces the Elise, Exige, and Evora while serving as the brand’s final combustion-engine model. The Emira has a stellar design, and it looks good on paper. We’ll just have to wait to see how it performs from behind the wheel.