Here's something shocking. Among the BMW Group brands of BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce, Rolls is the one with the youngest average buyer. Granted, the luxury brand moves far fewer products than its siblings, but youthful folks with mountains of money are flocking to the marque.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said the average age of the automaker's customers was 43. He divulged this fascinating bit of trivia while talking to Automotive News Europe about the new Spectre EV. These youthful buyers are predominantly in China and the United States.

He said part of the reason for making the Spectre a coupe was to appeal to young customers. "A coupe is very emotional car and for us, it was very important that we make a statement," Mueller-Oetvoes told Automotive News Europe.

In the camouflaged teaser images, the Spectre looks a whole lot like the current Wraith coupe. However, the Rolls CEO says that's not the case. "It is not in any way the successor of the Wraith. It's a different proposition for our clients. It will feel very different, it will look very different," Mueller-Oetvoes said.

Rolls-Royce is not offering any details about the Spectre's electric motors or battery pack. It rides on the same Architecture of Luxury as the latest Ghost and Phantom. Rolls plans to put the Spectre on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. Before then, the automaker plans to test the coupe for 2.5 million kilometers (1.55 million miles), which is more than any other product previously.

By 2030, Rolls intends to be a fully electric brand. This means the company is going to have one EV in the lineup in late 2023 to a full lineup of them by the end of the decade. An electric crossover using the same platform might join the lineup in 2024, according to industry analysts AutoForecast Solutions.