The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander in PHEV form won’t make it to the United States until the second half of the next calendar year, but the automaker is eager to reveal more about its electrified SUV. Not all of the details have been disclosed, though we are happy to hear a new evolution of the brand’s PHEV system will be used by the seven-seater to deliver “safe, secure, and comfortable driving in various weather and road conditions.”

Whereas the outgoing Outlander PHEV had one electric motor powering the rear wheels, the 2023 Outlander plug-in hybrid will rely on two electric motors, one for each axle. It will be very interesting to hear what power these two motors have as Mitsubishi is not ready to unveil the numbers yet.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid teasers

Another missing part of the equation is the internal combustion engine. The previous generation electrified Outlander had a 2.4-liter gasoline unit with 126 horsepower (94 kilowatts) and 148 pound-feet (201 Newton-meters) of torque. The earlier versions of the SUV PHEV had a smaller 2.0-liter engine but the facelift brought a larger and more powerful four-cylinder for a combined system output of 221 hp (165 kW).

For the redesigned model, Mitsubishi says, an evolved version of the company’s Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system will be used for better distribution of the power between the front and rear wheels. Compared to the conventional models powered only by an internal combustion engine, where the system uses brake power only for the left or right wheel on the front axle, the plug-in hybrid version will benefit from a braking control system to the rear wheels.

Depending on the road conditions, the powertrain can be operated under seven different driving modes. There are three main modes, Normal, Gravel, and Snow, plus a new Power mode that unleashes the hybrid system’s full potential. On the other hand, the Eco mode prioritizes “economic and environmentally-friendly driving.”