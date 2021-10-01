Alfa Romeo is trying to inject some excitement into its lineup, adding 6C Villa d'Este special editions in some European markets. A brand new model, the Tonale crossover, will join the Italian brand’s range next year, and in the United States, customers will be enjoying updated Giulia and Stelvio models for the 2022 model year.

Starting with the sedan, it is getting changes in the trim range with a new Veloce grade replacing the outgoing Ti Sport trim as “a performance gateway” to the Giulia lineup. All 2022 Giulia models will come equipped as standard with the ADAS family of systems, which includes a blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlamps, and front and rear park sensors.

No changes under the hood are reported but customers will be happy to hear the standard equipment of the 2022 Giulia will also include heated rear seats, a wireless charging pad, an air quality system, and a navigation system. Adaptive bi-xenon headlights, dark radiator grille (on Sprint, Veloce, and Quadrifoglio trims), and sport front fascia will also be available on all new Giulias.

The picture looks virtually identical for the Stelvio SUV, which will be sold on the same four trim levels - Sprint, Ti, Veloce, and Quadrifoglio. The level of standard equipment will include the same convenience features, including standard front and rear heated seats, but we don’t see standard xenon headlights in the list. Inside the cabin, the Sprint and Veloce models will get aluminum column-mounted paddle shifters.

For the 2022 model year, the Giulia QV and Stelvio QV will continue to be the most powerful Alfa Romeos in production, powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with 505 horsepower (371 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The automaker now also has the hardcore Giulia GTA and GTAm, though the entire global production run of 500 units has already been sold out.