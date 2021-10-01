The Chrysler Pacifica has been experiencing some production issues in the last few months, with a full production pause for almost the entire month of June. Then again, in early September, the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, was temporarily shut down due to the chip shortage, though the demand for the minivan remains strong. Now, the Pacifica is back for the 2022 model year with some improvements and an important addition to the US lineup.

The two range-topping trim levels of the people carrier, Limited and Pinnacle, will now be available with front-wheel drive as standard, while the AWD system will become optional. This move makes a lot of sense given that many customers in warmer states just don’t need the added grip of the Pacifica AWD. The new front-wheel-drive options mean there will be slightly cheaper models available with rich equipment.

For the Limited, according to MoparInsiders, the 2022 Pacifica will have a starting price of $48,320 with front-wheel drive. The AWD option will cost another $1,675, bringing the starting price to $50,915. The flagship Pacifica Pinnacle will start at $52,775 with FWD and at $55,370 with the optional all-wheel-drive system.

On the other hand, the entry-level Touring trim will lose its AWD option for the 2022 model year. Only about two percent of the customers went for the Touring AWD last year, thus motivating the automaker to simplify the Pacifica Touring lineup for the new model year. The Touring L, meanwhile, will continue to be available in FWD and AWD configurations.

Virtually the entire Pacifica range will get improvements for 2022, including the Cold Weather Group, previously a $495 option, as standard. This means every 2022 Pacifica will be equipped from the factory with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Elsewhere in the lineup, the Touring and Touring L models will get a rear-seat reminder system, while the Limited grade will gain last year’s optional Premium and Safety Sphere Group as standard. The flagship Pinnacle models will benefit from the Clean Air Filtration System as standard.