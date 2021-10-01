Mansory is one of the most popular tuners in the world, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Some of their aftermarket packages tend to be over the top by featuring exaggerated body add-ons and wild interior finishes with questionable color choices. The Audi RS7 Sportback is now part of the company's portfolio for the first time, and the end result is somewhat restrained.

Dressed in Nardo Gray, the RS7 has numerous carbon fiber upgrades to give the high-performance Sportback a more aggressive look. The meaner appearance is achieved by installing a beefier front splitter and a prominent rear diffuser, along with a small spoiler on the tailgate. Beefier side skirts are also noticeable and these too are made from carbon fiber.

We could honestly do without the questionable protrusions on the sides of the front bumper and we're also not the biggest fans of those quad exhaust tips either. The OEM oval tips Audi Sport installs on all of its RS-badged cars remain as desirable as ever and are a perfect fit for the highest performing version of the A7.

The contrasting blue exterior accents continue in the cabin where the sleek Audi boasts a two-tone appearance with a blue main color complemented by black surfaces. Mansory got rid of the Four Rings on the steering wheel and put its own logo before applying gobs of leather and carbon fiber. There's leather even on the floor, along with Alcantara adorning the pillars.

It wouldn't be a complete package without some changes under the hood where Mansory has worked on the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. It now pumps out 770 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and a nice round figure of 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque. With the upgraded eight-cylinder mill, the Audi RS7 Sportback can now hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in three seconds flat.

There's more to come from Mansory as the tuner recently teased new packages tailored to the Aston Martin DBX and Porsche 911.