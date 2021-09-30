The Lexus LC is a large, luxurious two-door highway cruiser quickly approaching a mid-cycle refresh, though the brand isn’t ready to do that just yet. Instead, in Japan, Lexus has decided to give the LC coupe and convertible a handful of improvements. None of the tweak changes much, but they do give customers in the country more choices and other upgrades.

One of the more significant updates is for the LC 500 Convertible, which receives a new color option for the interior and its retractable roof. Lexus is adding a new blue and white color combination for the convertible’s interior alongside a new exclusive Marine Blue roof color. Inside, the color adorns the upper dashboard, the steering wheel, the door panels, the center console, the shifter, and the seats. The blue accents pop against the swathe of white throughout it.

Gallery: Lexus LC Updates (Japan)

6 Photos

Lexus is also giving both the coupe and convertible the new Sonic Iridium exterior silver color, while the company is adding the convertible’s Terrain Khaki Mica Metallic to the coupe’s available color palette. Another change that will arrive is for coupes equipped with the L Package, which will now offer 21-inch black-painted wheels with a polished finish as standard. Orange brake calipers are also a new option on both body styles.

The updated LC arrives at Japanese Lexus dealers later this year. When it arrives, the coupe will cost ¥13,270,000 ($118,738 at current exchange rates), while the convertible costs ¥14,770,000 ($132,159) to start. The coupe is available as a hybrid with a 3.5-liter V6 that has a starting price of ¥13,770,000 ($123,212). The 5.0-liter V8 produces 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (539 Newton-meters) of torque. The hybrid produces 354 hp (263 kW) and 369 lb-ft (486 Nm) of torque. The coupe, with either powertrain, can opt for the S or L packages.