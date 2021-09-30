All 500 units of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are officially sold out. Now if you want one you need to find an owner willing to part ways with the limited-run machine. It took four months from the start of deliveries in May 2021 to moving all of the units.

As a refresher, the GTA and GTAm pack updated version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Quadrifoglio that now produces 533 horsepower (398 kilowatts), rather than the usual 505 hp (377 kW). It can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm

34 Photos

Alfa uses carbon fiber pieces for the hood, roof, front bumper, and fenders. There's an active front splitter that comes from the brand's relationship with Sauber Engineering. The sedan rides on 20-inch wheels with a spoke design that evokes a clover. In total, the GTA and GTAm weigh 221 pounds (100 kilograms) less than a Quadrifoglio.

These gems for connoisseurs are yet another demonstration that the future of Alfa Romeo remains tied to that delicate balance between mass production and high performance, uncompromising cars also mentioned by Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO. In short, the Alfa Romeo brand must remain tied to its history of beautiful sports cars, both to look at and to drive, and as Imparato said:

"We will continue to pursue the Giulia project because it is the result of fantastic engineering and investment work and has the state of the art in the GTA. The Giulia is alive and stays alive!"

The origins of the Giulia GTA (Gran Turismo Alleggerita) go back to the historic Giulia Sprint GTA of 1965. It was a competition car developed during the extra working hours of mechanics from the then Autodelta Racing Team.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA (1965)

The same desire to create something unique and memorable for the brand drove a small team to develop the new GTA and GTAm, made in 500 examples just like the first GTA that had to be homologated in the Turismo Group 2 category.

Giulia GTA and GTAm are part of a success story that teaches how to create the right products that the market demands: in this case a niche market, but very powerful in creating that aura of prestige and respect that the sportiest Alfa Romeos have always had. These are halo cars and, even if sold in small numbers, contribute to a positive brand image.

The future of Alfa Romeo could be in the concept of "selling little, but well." It's a recipe that Imparato has in the new product plan that, from the Tonale onwards, should be able to fill a chronic shortage of models bringing profits and sales to the automaker.

All 500 examples of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm were initially for the EMEA markets (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). However, 18 ended up going to Australia, and 88 went to Japan.