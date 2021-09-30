Ineos, originally a chemical company from the United Kingdom, is entering the automotive industry with its first major project. The Grenadier is a retro-looking, Defender-inspired off-roader that will be sold globally with agreements already signed in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Some 75,000 people have expressed their interest in buying the Grenadier, and they will have until October 14 to turn their interest into a reservation.

Ineos plans to start deliveries of its old-school SUV from July next year, though this plan doesn’t include North America, at least for now. The company has just detailed its ambitions to establish up to 200 sales and service points around the globe by the summer of next year, but a new report from Edmunds says the off-roader is coming to the United States in 2023.

Greg Clark, the Ineos’ head of commercial operations in North America, told the publication the firm is currently working to find the best possible partner for America, which will help the company build a dealership network in the country. The dealer centers will not only sell the Grenadier but will also provide maintenance and service assistance. Alternatively, the owners will be provided with detailed computer-generated renderings of every single part of the vehicle in case they want to service it on their own.

“If preferred, customers in our main markets will be able to buy their Grenadier online, including organizing vehicle finance and handling any part exchanges,” Mark Tennant, Commercial Director at Ineos, explains. “But we fully accept that most will want to try before they buy, for which having an extensive network on the ground is essential.”

For the US, the Grenadier will be sold only with a 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine sourced from BMW. In other parts of the world, there is also a 3.0-liter diesel, though Clark admitted this type of powertrain doesn’t make a serious business case for the company in the United States. The straight-six gas engine is mated exclusively to a ZF-supplied eight-speed automatic, and there’s also a two-speed transfer case.