After showing off the GV60's design on multiple instances, Genesis is now finally ready to talk about the technical specifications of its first dedicated electric vehicle. We'll just dive right in and say the sister model to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 also comes in single- and dual-motor flavors, with rear- and all-wheel drive, respectively.

Specs released for the South Korean market reveal a Standard Model with RWD rated at 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts) and 350 Newton-meters (475 pound-feet) of torque while the AWD gets 314 hp (234 kW) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft). Stepping up to the AWD-only Performance Model bumps output to 429 hp (320 kW) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft) in Sports Mode, but there's also a Boost Mode that ups the power ante to 483 hp (360 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

13 Photos

It is worth noting the aforementioned Boost Mode only lasts 10 seconds after pressing a dedicated button mounted on the steering wheel. It enables the flagship GV60 to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in four seconds, which is impressive no doubt, but falls short of the 3.5-second time achieved by the 577-horsepower Kia EV6 GT.

The company doesn't go into too many details about the electric SUV's rather surprising Drift Mode, only saying it "provides athletic driving by optimizing the distribution of driving power and braking system."

In its domestic market, the zero-emissions Genesis will be available exclusively with a 77.4-kWh battery pack with support for fast-charging at up to 350 kW, in which case it takes 18 minutes to go from 10 percent to 80 percent. As with its mechanically related siblings, the GV60 supports bidirectional charging at up to 3.6 kW.

5 Photos

Let's talk range, but before we do that, we should point out all the following numbers are estimations made by Genesis based on the Korean EV certification system. The base RWD version aims to cover 451 kilometers (280 miles) between charges while its AWD equivalent will have enough juice for 400 km (249 miles). Upgrading to the Performance Model will lower the range to 368 km (229 miles).

Riding on the E-GMP platform, the GV60 is the first Genesis to pump out fake "engine" noise through the speakers. The "feature" is called electric-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) and generates so-called virtual driving sounds depending on the vehicle's speed, driving mode, and the amount of pressure applied to the accelerator pedal.

At 4515 millimeters (177.7 inches) long, the Genesis GV60 is shorter than its mainstream cousins, while the 2900-mm (114.1-in) wheelbase matches that of the EV6 while being 100 mm shorter than the Ioniq 5's. It's just as wide as the Hyundai, at 1890 mm (+10 mm more than the Kia), and stands 1,850 mm tall, which places it between the EV6 and Ioniq 5.

Available with 19- and 21-inch wheels in KDM flavor, the Genesis GV60 comes with a choice of 11 exterior colors, including fresh hues like São Paulo Lime, Hanauma Mint, Atacama Copper, and Atacama Copper Matte. The interior can be had in five different finishes: Obsidian Black, Torrent Navy, Ash Gray/Glacier White, Monstera Green/Camel Beige and Monstera Green/Glassier White.

Details regarding availability and pricing will be disclosed at a later date.