A new Maserati GranTurismo is in development, but it looks quite similar to the previous-generation model. However, the test vehicles our spy photographers have captured have featured a full-body camouflage wrap and foam cladding underneath it to distort its design. Our friends at Kolesa.ru decided to do away with the coverings to imagine what the next-gen GranTurismo could look like when it debuts later this year.

The spy shots indicate the next-gen car will retain the previous generation’s overall shape, though the renderings flatten the car’s curvier bodywork. The fenders don’t look as bulbous as before, and the headlights are more vertical, too. The brand’s trident badge sits in front of the slotted grille that’s flanked by a pair of triangular intakes. The rendering tweaks the side profile with a new fender vent behind the front wheels. The rear has taillights that have a thinner, sleeker shape, which sits above a sporty-looking bumper and diffuser.

One thing the renderings can’t show us is its potential powertrains. Maserati hasn’t indicated what will power the GT, though the company has no shortage of choices. The brand’s new Nettuno V6 – the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter that powers the MC20 supercar – could find its way in the coupe. It produces 621 horsepower (621 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque in the MC20, though the company could pick another powertrain.

One thing we do know about the new GranTurismo is that there will be a fully electric variant down the road. It will actually be the brand’s first EV, and it could get the coveted MC Stradale moniker. It’s supposed to break cover in 2022 and become one of the few all-electric coupes available. Maserati is expected to reveal the new 2022 GranTurismo before the end of the year, but the company hasn’t announced an official debut date.

